Kate Moss explains why she defended Johnny Depp in trial against Amber Heard

During an interview for the BBC Radio 4 (via The Times)the model Kate Moss explained why she defended her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp (‘Pirates of the Caribbean’) in the defamation trial against Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’).

In his testimony, held in May, moss started by denying the rumors that depp had pushed her down a ladder while they were dating in the 1990s.

“I believe in truth and I believe in justice. I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs like they said. I had to tell the truth.”

Summoned as a rebuttal witness by the legal team of deppthe model had explained what happened behind the incident that sparked the rumors during the former couple’s stay at the Goldeneye Resort in Jamaica.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left before me”, she told the court, arguing that there was a storm. “When I left the room, I slipped downstairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I was hurting – I didn’t know what had happened to me, but I was in pain. He ran back to help me, carried me to my room and gave me first aid.”

Finally, moss stated that depp he never attacked her at any point in the relationship and supported him in the trial for not understanding why he is constantly persecuted.

Recently, the CNN disclosed that a Virginia judge denied seven post-trial proposals that heard filed in an attempt to overturn the verdict in favor of depp at trial.

For those who don’t remember, the trial came to an end in June and heard was sentenced to pay compensation for $15 million The depp for damage to his image and career.

Already depp must disburse $2 million in compensation to heard for the same reason.

The lawyers of heard asked for a retrial, claiming that the information on the jury list sent to the judge before the trial did not appear to match the demographics of one of the jurors and therefore compromised her rights to a fair process.

On the other hand, the judge Penney Azcarate said in the court order presented yesterday (13) that the rights of heard due process were not affected because no fraud or irregularity occurred in the jury selection process.

“The juror was examined, sat for the entire jury, deliberated and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions and orders. This Court is bound by the competent authorities and the decision of the jury”he wrote Azcarat.

The judge also argued that the legal team of heard should have protested the jury selection during the trial, not after its conclusion.

“A party cannot wait until it receives an adverse verdict to object, for the first time, to an issue known since the beginning of the trial.”

The lawyers of depp submitted a memorandum of response against the proposals of the heard last week before the judge’s decision, alleging that the petition is empty and without merit.

“While Mrs. heard throws an exceptional amount of mud on the wall in hopes that it can change the verdict, the jury relied on evidence and testimony in this case, which is perfectly legal and reasonable.”

when contacted by CNNso many representatives of depp as for those of heard declined to comment on the judge’s order.

Last month, lawyers for depp, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquezthey told the Good Morning America that the star does not insist on receiving his compensation after the trial and can even give up the value.

This because depp he did not open the process with the aim of receiving money, but to “clear his name”.

“See, the Mr. depp intended to restore his reputation, not profit from the process. It was never about money, it was about your reputation.” Chew. “After six years, our client has finally regained a part of his life.”

Velasquez added that:

“This was the opportunity he was waiting for to defend himself. It took six years of preparation and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public to tell what really happened throughout that relationship.”

Case depp really give up on receiving compensation, it will be a relief to heardgiven that Elaine CharlsonBredhoftlead attorney for heardsaid that his client has no way of paying the requested compensation.

