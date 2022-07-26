Kathryn Newton rooting for Young Avengers project

Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kathryn Newton is looking forward to a project related to the Young Avengers.

The actress showed interest in working alongside Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop).

“‎It would be great if they did something with Young Avengers. I’m a fan of the Young Avengers. I’m a fan of Kate Bishop. I know (she) and Cassie are friends in the comics. I think it would be very exciting. I can’t wait for the fans’ reactions, to find out what they want to see going forward.‎”

declared to Screen Rant.

Other team members have previously appeared, including Elijah Bradley/Patriot in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Swift and Wiccan in WandaVision.

In addition to them, there is the expectation that Ms. Marvel is one of the team members.

in the comics, Cassie Lang have the same powers as Ant Man, involving increase and decrease in size, but does not require the use of a special costume. The heroine is a creation of David Michelinie, John Byrne and had his first appearance in Marvel Premiere #47published in April 1979.

However, Lang only officially becomes Stature in Young Avengers #6of May 2006.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023 and will be directed by Peyton Reed.

The main cast will return, including Paul Rudd and Evangeline LillyWhile Jonathan Majors like Kang and Kathryn Newton like Cassie Lang are newcomers.