Keep Breathing Cast: Who Stars in Survival Drama Series?

Melissa Barrera is arguably the main attraction of Netflix’s upcoming survival drama Continue breathing. Coming off a hot wave with movies like On the heights and Shout outBarrera’s fans are eager to see what she does next and this limited series is a great showcase of her talents.

But she’s also surrounded by a talented group of actors who bring the world to life, despite the fact that her character, Liv, spends most of the series as a lone survivor in the Canadian wilderness. Learn more about the various actors at Continue breathingincluding where you might have seen them before and what projects they lined up next.

keep breathing cast

Melissa Barrera’s Life

The 32-year-old Mexican actress plays Liv, a tough lawyer who ends up alone in the Canadian desert after a plane crash.

You may recognize Barrera as Veronica in On the heights or like Sam Carpenter in Shout out. Barrera will return to reprise his role as Sam in the sixth Shout out movie. She was also cast in the title role of Carmen in the musical drama based on the musical and soap opera of the same name.

Jeff Wilbusch as Danny

German-Israeli actor Jeff Wilbusch, 34, plays Liv’s love interest, who appears frequently in flashbacks as Liv tries to survive in the desert.

He is probably best known for playing Anton Mesterbein in the miniseries The Drummer Girl, which also starred Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh. He also starred in the acclaimed Netflix miniseries unorthodox. Next, Wilbusch lead the peacock drama the missing by David E. Kelley.

Florence Lozano as Liv’s mother

Florencia Lozano is a talented 52-year-old Argentine actress who plays Liv’s mother in Continue breathing. She played Téa Delgado in the daytime soap opera a life to live. She also appeared in Veronika decides to die alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and perfect stranger, which featured Halle Berry and Bruce Willis. Lozano will be the next star of the thriller Amy turns threealso starring Torrey DeVitto and Mike Doyle.

Juan Pablo Espinosa as Liv’s father

Colombian actor Juan Pablo Espinosa, 41, plays Liv’s father in the series. As Liv’s mother, scenes of her are predominantly via flashback, while Liv recounts her childhood and personal demons while lost in the woods.

Espinosa has acted in several Spanish series and appeared in some episodes of Netflix narcos. He also starred in the Apple TV+ show acapulco and the movie of life godmother cocaine starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Griselda Blanco.

Austin Stowell as Sam

Austin Stowell is a 37-year-old American actor who plays one of the passengers on the plane Liv was on when it crashed. He claims to be a National Geographic photographer.

Stowell has appeared in many commercial films such as Fantasy Island, the game of hate, Whip, Bridge of Spies and battle of the sexes. He also starred in the Hulu miniseries Catch-22. The actor has several projects in the works, including the upcoming Netflix horror movie. the inheritanceShowtime Drama Three women and the Peacock limited series a family friend.

Continue breathing premieres this Thursday, July 28 on Netflix.