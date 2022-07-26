Law & Order and Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino dies

Actor Paul Sorvino died this Monday (25), at the age of 83, of natural causes. He became known for his work in the film Goodfellas (1990) and as Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the early seasons of Law & Order. The veteran was also the father of actress Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar for Mighty Aphrodite (1995).

The news was confirmed by his publicist, Roger Neal, on behalf of his widow Dee Dee Sorvino, who was by his side at the time of his death. The actor suffered from various health problems in recent years, although he never stopped acting.

“Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino. He was the love of my life and one of the greatest actors to ever appear on screen and on stage,” Dee Dee said in a press release.

Born in 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, Paul Sorvino worked at an advertising agency before making his Broadway debut in the musical Bajour (1964). It wasn’t until six years later that he made his first film appearance, How to Get Rid of Mom (1970). Then he made the highly acclaimed Os Addicts (1971), with Al Pacino.

Nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the play That Championship Season (1972), he was called to play the same role in the film adaptation of the show, released ten years later – in Brazil, with the title O Campeão da Temporada (1982) .

But his big character on the big screen was really the mobster Paulie Cicero, from Goodfellas. He is the second star of the Martin Scorsese film to die this year: Ray Liotta, who played Henry Hill, passed away in late May.

Paul Sorvino also starred in the classic Rocketeer (1991), in Romey + Juliet (1996), with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, in the comedy Politically Incorrect (1998), with Warren Beatty and Halle Berry, among many others.

On TV, his most prominent character was Sergeant Phil Cerreta of Law & Order. Paul Sorvino joined the cast of the crime drama in the second season, to replace George Dzunza, but fell victim to the frequent switching of actors and left the series in the middle of the third year.

Recently, the veteran starred in the series Godfather of Harlem (2019-2021), starring Forest Whitaker and available in Brazil on streaming Star+.