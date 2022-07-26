Letícia Oro achieves bronze with training on a humble track and away from the spotlight | athletics

Born and raised in Joinville, in the interior of Santa Catarina, the jumper has the city as a training base to this day, with a humble track. According to the coach, João Carlos, they have already received the promise of building a jumping track.

Letícia Oro Melo trains in Joinville

The place is the only one available for the activities and, despite having good conditions according to João, it is made from coal, which does not give the ideal result for preparation considering the technology of professional tracks, such as that used in the Worlds, for example.

– We have no other option, Joinville is a city that rains a lot. Then we go to the parking lot, the floor is hard and causes shin splints. Sometimes he goes to the court, which is a little better and the university gives in to us. The lane is coal, so it doesn’t return optimally. The movement does not come out complete – explained Melo’s coach.

The track belongs to a university in the city, which lends the structure to Corville, an institution that lives on employees and is run by the coaches who train Letícia and dozens of other athletes.

The medalist is the only jumper among the 11 athletes who train with João Carlos, most of them pitchers. In the project, there are a total of six coaches, who, in addition to the adult athletes, train around 50 children in the city of Santa Catarina.

Leticia Oro Melo is bronze in the long jump at the World Athletics Championships

Not even height was an obstacle for Letícia Oro Melo. At 1.58 m and wearing 34 feet, the Brazilian is beyond the norm for jumping athletes, but makes up for it with technique.

– If you think about it, they’ll say “it’s crazy to put a girl that size in heels”. It’s a lot of quality, it has exceptional quality, a lot of speed and explosion, and that surpasses the size. Ideally, it should be about 10 cm longer, but then maybe it wouldn’t have that quality – pointed out João Carlos.

The Brazilian medalist arrived at the long jump by chance. In 2012, when she was 13 years old, she competed in track sprint events, such as the 100m and 200m, but made the state championship jumper list only to complete the race. The result? Competition record and title, with a jump of 5.59m.

Letícia Oro Melo in 2012 in the state championship in which she broke the record, at 13

– It was kind of by chance, she didn’t even train with me. She was 12 years old, she went to a competition, there weren’t enough people to jump. They put her on, she broke a record, she was champion. She kind of summoned herself for the jump. She before she ran the 100m and the 200m-revealed the coach.

Letícia Oro Melo comments on bronze at the World Athletics Championships: “I’m in shock”

The coach, who turns 70 on the 13th of August, lived a busy night in the crowd for the pupil. João Carlos did not sleep, received messages from several students and spoke quickly with Letícia after the test.

“You [alunos] that came [treinar] in the morning they said that they almost died of the heart. Imagine me, at my age, how I was. Everyone texted me asking if I was okay.”

The athlete is expected to arrive in Joinville at 2:50 pm this Tuesday and will be greeted with a parade in the fire engine, heading to the track where she trains and then home.

In addition to the structure, Letícia also had to deal with a serious knee injury suffered in December 2021, when she tore her cruciate ligament and was practically seven months without competing. The return was in the Brazil Trophy, with the title on June 27.

At the Worlds, Oro Melo competed in the first competition of his career outside of South America and arrived without ranking as the underdog of the race. In the last chance, he advanced to the decision with the 12th mark, a 6.64m that was the best index of his career.