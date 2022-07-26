Maisa, Angelica and Larissa show how to get it right with a blue look

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), from the iconic movie “The Devil Wears Prada”, would probably not approve of this trend. The character, director of a fashion magazine, criticized the sky-blue sweater worn by Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), which would be in fashion today. That’s because all shades of blue gained evidence, including in monochromatic proposals.







blue look Maisa Photo: @maisa/Instagram/Reproduction / Them on the Red Carpet

Color conveys harmony, serenity and tranquility. To find out which is the best nuance for you, place the tissues close to the face and notice which one makes it come to life.

Get inspired by Maisa, Angélica and Larissa Manoela:





Celebrities with a blue look (Photos: Instagram/Reproduction) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

Angelica

Angelica bet on blue clothes, from Zen, and in the sensuality of part of the belly on display. The cropped top, with a high collar and long sleeves, combined with pantaloon pants with a “V” rim detail on the front waistband.

# stayadica1: if you want to use top cropped, the first thing is to get rid of patterns and get rid of the idea that there is an ideal body for every look. All women can wear it, as long as they feel good about showing their belly. When the bottom is higher, covering the navel, the effect is more discreet. Sensuality is enhanced with the return of the low waist.

# stayadica2: The pantalona has a wide and comfortable modeling. In order not to increase measurements, create balance with tighter blouses and tops.

Maisa

The blue set, consisting of a skirt and top in the shape of a star, is by Ginger, a brand by Marina Ruy Barbosa.

# stayadica3: Shine tends to add volume. So, leave it in areas you want to enhance, never in areas you want to disguise. If you don’t give up the feature in the whole look, but want to get away from its effect of expanding measurements, a tip to favor the silhouette is to choose more closed or matte tones.

Larissa Manoela

Larissa Manoela also followed the trend of the blue look. She posed in a top and skirt with straps for lashing.

# stayadica4: By betting on a look with tietion, make sure you don’t tighten too much, so you don’t hurt, and don’t leave it loose, because the strips can come loose and lose the effect.