Marvel’s New Series Will Show Something Fans Haven’t Seen

New Marvel series expected for 2023, Secret Invasion is the first production from Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit Disney+ screens next year. Following one of the biggest events in the comics, it features Samuel L. Jackson returning to the role of Nick Fury, alongside Cobie Smulders again bringing Maria Hill to life.

Secret Invasion will better explore secondary characters

After some news revealed during the Marvel panel last Saturday, July 23, actress Cobie Smulders gave some details about the new Marvel series in an interview with EW. For Smudlers, Secret Invasion delves better into characters and their relationships with one another in a way that isn’t just about work.

“The best thing about this show is that it gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the characters, and really explore their relationships with each other. It was very exciting to shoot some scenes with Sam [Samuel L. Jackson] where we weren’t just talking about ‘How are we going to fix this thing?’ And we can finally show that relationship between them behind the scenes.”

Smulders made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during 2012’s Avengers.

Nick Fury’s Life Will Be Shown in New Marvel Series

Continuing in the interview, the actress promised that fans will see a version of Nick Fury that we haven’t met before. According to Smulders, the writers really delved deep into Nick Fury’s life on the show.

“What does he do to relax? If he ever manages to relax for once in his life. What are his hobbies? Does he have a family? How was his past? The writers really delved into Nick Fury’s life on the show.”

About Secret Invasion

The series’ plot will follow during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which the alien race Scrull seizes the opportunity and infiltrates the planet without others noticing.

In addition to Jackson and Smulders, the new series from Marvel also features the return of Don Cheadle, the War Machine, alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. Actors Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke are also confirmed.

Its premiere date is confirmed for the first half of 2023.