Meet the new series with Terry Crews

After all, what will Tales of The Walking Dead be? Derivative series arrives in August with Terry Crews in the cast.

Tales of The Walking Dead arrives to further expand the franchise of AMC. The spin-off has been confirmed for August 14 on the network. However, there is still no release date for the Brazil.

The first trailer for the spinoff series The Walking Dead was revealed during AMC’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The preview gives even more details about the plot. check out.

official trailer

Tales of The Walking Dead will be an anthology series

Tales of The Walking Dead will have an anthological structure. That is, each episode of the series will have an isolated story, composing a great narrative structure.. Some iconic characters from the franchise will win an exclusive journey. This is the case of the villain Alpha (Samantha Morton), who will reappear in the first season of the spin-off.

The derivative is part of a natural process of evolution of the zombie universe explored by The Walking Dead. The first spin-off, Fear The Walking Deadappeared in 2015. Since then, we have had The Walking Dead: World Beyond and in the future we will have another three: Isle of the Dead (with Negan and Maggie), another with Daryl Dixon as the protagonist and one more with the return of Rick Grimes and Michonne. In addition to Tales of The Walking Dead the next to debut.

Cast and production

AMC’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con took everyone by surprise. Even more when Terry Crews celebrated its entry into the universe The Walking Dead. The happiness was so great that he cheered up the audience by taking off his shirt.

“I can’t say how happy I am to be a part of this universe, and I promise you will love what we’re doing,” he promised.

Channing Powellscreenwriter on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, assumes showrunner of the new project. In addition to Terry Crews and Samantha Mortonthe cast of Tales of The Walking Dead includes Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Daniella Pineda.

The spin-off will have six episodes in total. The first two arrive August 14 on AMC and AMC+ streaming. Finally, the original series returns on the day october 02.

