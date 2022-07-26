Meeting with the mayor of Rio defines that Botafogo will continue at Nilton Santos, and athletic track may be removed | botafogo

Botafogo should really stay at Nilton Santos instead of building a new stadium, as was the wish of John Textor, owner of 90% of the club’s SAF shares. The decision came after a meeting between the American’s team and the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), on Saturday morning.

Last month, in an interview with the Seleção SporTV, the businessman criticized the Botafogo house. A few days later, he revealed that he had a plan to, within three years, build “CT of the base, part of the social club and the stadium in one place” and stated that he was already looking for land in Rio for this.

– Any stadium built with an Olympic track around it is not a football stadium – he said, on June 23 in the SporTV program.

In an attempt to dissuade Textor from the idea of ​​building a new stadium, Paes proposed that Nilton Santos undergo renovations to adapt the stadium to the investor’s taste and plans. The most significant of the changes is the permission to remove the athletic track from the site. The information was provided by João Pedro Fragoso, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by ge.

In his official Twitter, the mayor commented on the matter:

Field will undergo renovations this year

Although there is no forecast of, in the short term, changing the athletic track, the Nilton Santos lawn will receive interventions at the end of the year. The plans provide for the total replacement of the stadium field.

The club will still decide whether to continue using natural grass or opt for the hybrid format – the same implemented at Maracanã, which mixes synthetic fibers with conventional grass.

Agreement to transfer stadium operation to SAF

The conversations with the city hall open the way for Botafogo to pass on the exploration of Nilton Santos to SAF. The club, prior to the arrival of John Textor, had formalized the stadium concession with the municipal government until 2051.

The transfer is a requirement of the SAF law and needs to be oiled between the company, association and government. Among the points that encompass the transfer are: financial compensation, parts of the stadium that will be explored, costs and investments.

