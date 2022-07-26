Melting glaciers redraws border between Italy and Switzerland | Environment

High in the snowy Alps, at an altitude of 3,480 meters, the consequences of climate change have altered the Swiss-Italian border, sparking a dispute over the location of an Italian mountain refuge that is now on the Swiss side.

The boundary line between the two countries is determined by the flow of meltwater, which flows towards one country or the other.

Why permafrost thaw is one of the biggest threats to the planet

Tropical Andes glaciers have shrunk 42% in the last 30 years, study finds

However, the retreat of the Theodul glacier means that the basin has slid towards the Rifugio Guide del Matterhorn, adjacent to the 3,480-meter peak Testa Grigia, gradually passing below the refuge.

The situation surprises athletes and tourists alike, like Frederico, 59, who, seeing the menu in Italian with prices in euros instead of German and Swiss francs, asks: “Are we in Switzerland, or in Italy?”

The question is valid, and the answer was the subject of diplomatic negotiations that began in 2018 and concluded last year. Details of the deal remain under wraps.

When the shelter was built on a rocky outcrop in 1984, its 40 beds and long wooden tables were entirely on the Italian side. Now two-thirds of the hostel, including most of the beds and the restaurant, are technically in southern Switzerland.

The issue has resurfaced because the tourism-dependent area is located on top of one of the biggest ski resorts, and a new cable car station is being built just a few meters away.

An agreement was reached in November 2021 in Florence, but the result will only be revealed when approved by the Swiss government, which will not happen before 2023.

“We agreed to split the difference,” Alain Wicht, head of borders at Swiss mapping agency Swisstopo, told AFP.

His work includes storing 7,000 markers along the 1,935 km of the Swiss border with France, Italy, Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein.

Wicht participated in the negotiations, in which both sides made concessions to find a solution in which “even if neither side won, at least no one would lose”.

The Italian-Swiss border runs through glaciers along the watershed, and Theodul Glacier alone lost nearly a quarter of its mass between 1973 and 2010. This process exposed rocks beneath the ice and altered the drainage divide, forcing the two neighbors to redraw fences. 100 meters from its border.

According to Wicht, these adjustments were frequent and tended to be resolved without involving politicians. “We’re arguing over territory that isn’t worth much,” he said. In this case, “it is the only site that involved a property”, which gave “economic value” to the land.

His Italian counterparts declined to comment, “due to the complex international situation.” Former Swisstopo boss Jean-Philippe Amstein said such disputes are usually resolved by exchanging parcels of land equivalent in size and value.

In this case, “Switzerland is not interested in getting a piece of the glacier,” he explained, “and the Italians cannot compensate for the loss of Swiss surface.”

Although the outcome of the agreement is secret, the caretaker of the shelter, Lucio Trucco, 51, was informed that the site will remain on Italian soil.

“The shelter is still Italian because we have always been Italians. The menu is Italian, the wine is Italian, and the taxes are Italian,” he said.

Years of negotiations delayed the renovation of the refuge, as none of the towns on either side of the border could issue a building permit.

The works will not be completed in time for the opening of a new cable car on the Italian side of Mount Klein Matterhorn, which is scheduled for the end of 2023.

Some mid-altitude ski resorts are preparing to close operations due to global warming, but summer skiing is possible on the slopes of Zermatt-Cervinia, although this contributes to glacier retreat.

“That’s why we have to value the area here, because it will certainly be the last to die”, commented Trucco.