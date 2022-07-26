Microsoft cuts Xbox Series X|S boot time in half

Microsoft has improved the speed of Xbox Series X|S consoles. In a recent dashboard update for Insiders, the time was reduced by 5 seconds by using a shorter start animation. Several members had noticed this speed increase, something that was confirmed by Microsoft. Xbox marketing chief Josh Munsee said the company created a 4-second startup animation, while the previous one took 9 seconds.

The update should be rolling out to everyone soon and will benefit Xbox Series X|S owners who utilize both the “Power Saver” and “Immediate Startup” startup setting. Tom Warren from The Verge showed a comparison on his Twitter profile: Check it out:

With the new update, consoles with the immediate boot setting will turn on in just 4 seconds, a considerable reduction since the time previously was 9 seconds. Microsoft’s changes will also make it faster to boot into power saver mode, causing the Xbox Series X|S to reduce the total time from 20 to 15 seconds from pressing the start button to running a game. However, it’s worth noting that in power mode, the console turns itself off completely instead of going to standby like in immediate startup. Earlier this year, Microsoft made the mode the default on its consoles along with support for downloading games and updates in the background. Recently, it was revealed that Discord voice calls will be enabled during matches on Xbox.

