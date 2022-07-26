Microsoft says Windows 10 updates break USB printers

Microsoft has stated that its new update, KB5014666, which adds several printing features, causes problems with printers. According to the US company, this bug causes Windows 10 to display duplicates of a single printer with a “Copy1” Suffix. Also, applications that refer to a specific printer by name cannot print a document.

Microsoft says it is working to fix the issues in a future update. However, while there is no effective solution, users can submit a feedback report and try workarounds. According to the Windows Health Dashboard, this new printing bug only affects Windows 10 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2 in addition to Windows Server.

See the step by step on how to stabilize the Windows 10 bug

Open the Settings app, navigate to “Bluetooth & Devices” and select “Printers & Scanners”.

If there appears to be a duplicate installation of an existing printer, such as with the suffix “Copy1”, confirm that printing works for the printer. On occasion, this printer should function as expected.

If there is a need to use the original printer installation and not the duplicated one, right-click the duplicate printer, select “Printer Properties” and select the “Ports” tab. Note the port in use.

Open “Printer Properties” on the original printer and select the “Ports” tab. Then, from the displayed list, select the port option in use by the duplicate printer. If the original printer works normally, the duplicate printer can be removed.

However, there is a possibility that the above steps will not restore the corrupted print resources. If, in fact, this happens, Microsoft recommends trying the following:

Update your device’s printer driver. For guidance, see Install the latest driver for your printer. ​If you already have the latest driver, check the printer manufacturer’s website for device firmware updates.

If you’re still having issues, uninstalling and reinstalling your printer might help. Turn off the printer and disconnect all cables. Open the Settings app, navigate to “Bluetooth & Devices” and select “Printers & Scanners”. Select the affected printer and select the “Remove Device” option. Restart your device. Turn on your printer and reconnect it to your device.



