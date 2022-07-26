Miranda counters Palmeiras by fall to SPFC

Defender Miranda spoke about controversies involving complaints from Palmeiras after São Paulo eliminated the team in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and stamped its classification for the next stage.

In an interview with ‘Canal do André Hernan’, the veteran spoke about his rival’s reaction. The game was marked by several controversies. The main one was with a bid that resulted in a goal for Tricolor, after a penalty suffered by Calleri. With this goal, the result of the decision was defined in a penalty shootout, where São Paulo did better.

The alviverde team was harmed. According to the questions raised, VAR failed to draw an offside line over Calleri. The question was regarding the position of shirt 9. CBF acknowledged that the line was not actually drawn, but stated that it would not be possible to meet Palmeiras’ request, as the original image was reset.

Miranda spoke about this situation and considered São Paulo’s performance superior in the decision. His argument was based on the principle that, throughout the match, the opponent’s only reason for fanfare was a specific move-and for him, it would be a sign of the team’s strength.

“The game against Palmeiras gave us confidence. The loser will always complain more. We played 180 minutes and they are discussing a move. This is a sign that our strength is very great”, he said.

This week, on Thursday (28), São Paulo faces another challenge for the Copa do Brasil: the quarterfinals, against América-MG, at 20h. The first leg takes place at Morumbi.

For the defender, eliminating Palmeiras was essential for the team’s confidence. The veteran highlighted that he sees the rival squad as one of the strongest in the country, so São Paulo’s performance in this classic – and in others played during the year – was of paramount importance.

“It showed our strength, it brought us confidence. Today Palmeiras is considered one of the greatest squads in Brazil and we faced them, not only in this one, but in other games. This shows how we have quality in our squad and can play as an equal in any club in Brazil”, he highlighted.