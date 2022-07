MIUI 14: see Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones that are compatible

THE Xiaomi recently leaked the MIUI 14its interface for cell phones that is based on Android 13. In addition to bringing new smart features and improvements in wireless connection, according to rumors, the new edition should reach a large number of smartphones from the manufacturer, including models of the Poco sub-brands and Redmi.

The XiaomiUI website, specialist in updates for Xiaomi devices, created a list of all the phones that should receive MIUI 14. The list is not official, but it gives an idea of ​​how many and which devices can be compatible with the novelty.

As the site points out, the update will come to phones that run Android 12. That is, owners of models that are on Android 11 or earlier can already fail to create expectations.

MIUI 14 compatible phones

Check out the complete list of phones that should receive MIUI 14 based on Android 13. As Xiaomi has not yet announced the interface, the list may change in the future.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimension Edition

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

redmi

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T Japan

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50S

Redmi K50S Pro

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10C

redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power

redmi 10

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

redmi 10 2022

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

PIT

POCO M3

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO M4 5G

POCO M5

POCO M5s

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT

POCO X4 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO C40

POCO C40+

MIUI 14 should be formally presented by Xiaomi on August 16, according to speculation. The expectation is that the interface will begin to be available after the official release of Android 13, which is getting closer.

Stay tuned to TecMundo so you don’t miss the news about the brand!