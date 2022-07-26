Motorola Edge X30 Pro appears with powerful chip from Qualcomm – All in Technology

Motorola is very close to making its newest high-end smartphone, the Edge X30 Pro, official. According to the next company, this will happen on Tuesday, August 2nd. And now, the model has just surfaced on the Geekbench benchmark testing platform revealing more details.

According to the information, the Edge X30 Pro will have the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip along with 12GB of RAM. As seen in the tests, it scored 1,252 points for a single core and 3,972 points for multiple cores. In addition, the platform confirms the existence of the Android 12 system.

According to previous reports, Edge X30 Pro will be released in global markets as Edge 30 Ultra. The device is tipped to have a massive 5,000mAh battery with 125W super fast charging. In addition, it is expected to bring up to 512GB of internal space in its most powerful version.

In terms of construction, the smartphone is expected to include a 6.73-inch FHD+ P-OLED panel with 144 Hz refresh rate support. In addition, the company confirmed the presence of a 200MP super main camera developed by Samsung.

More details of the Edge X30 will be revealed at its launch on August 2nd.