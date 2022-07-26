Natalie Portman clashes with Bear Grylls filtering water in his underwear for them to drink in perrengue-filled adventure: ‘Disgusting’ – Monet

+



Bear Grylls and Natalie Portman (Photo: reproduction)

After getting buff in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Natalie Portman has certainly reached the right physical condition to take on a challenge in the wild with Bear Grylls. However, the actress has limits when it comes to the British presenter’s survival techniques.

Portman was invited by the Grylls program to explore the southern Utah canyon region in the United States. In addition to having learned to climb up and down super steep rock formations, the Marvel star discovered how to get clean water if one day he gets lost in this landscape: filtering the drink through his underwear and then boiling it.

A clip of the program posted by the websites Entertainment Weekly and people shows the moment that Grylls teaches the hack and despairs Portman. “Oh, yes. We have water!”, exclaims the ex-British Special Forces serviceman when he comes across an earthy puddle on a rocky path.

The water that was filtered by Bear Grylls (Photo: reproduction)

Natalie Portman and Bear Grylls walked through a canyon in the USA (Photo: reproduction)

The ‘Black Swan’ actress asks – with a giggle – if the adventurer intends to drink the dirty liquid. “Well, we should definitely do a collection,” he replies. “Let’s filter it, boil it and then drink it.”

“This water is really full of dead flies, dirt and everything else,” the presenter adds.

So Grylls gives filtering options. “We could use a sock. But you need your socks. [Dá para usar] underwear,” he says to Portman, who raises her eyebrows in disbelief and asks, “Shall we filter the sludge water with underwear?”

Natalie Portman (Photo: reproduction)

Grylls nods, pulls out a knife and starts cutting the waistband of his underwear. “Is the water clear after it passes through your underwear?”, insists the actress, to which the presenter responds, laughing: “Well, what part of the underwear do you wear?”

“Oh, jeez. Oh, jeez…”, Portman says, shocked. “Do you need privacy? I’ll turn the other way.”

“I mean, [a água] It’s not going to be perfectly clean,” Grylls acknowledges. “That’s an understatement,” counters Portman.

As the Brit takes the piece of underwear and filters the dirty water, the actress makes an expression of disgust. “That’s disgusting,” she tells her.

Bear Grylls and Natalie Portman filtered water with underwear on a canyon adventure in the USA (Photo: reproduction)

Natalie Portman (Photo: reproduction)

On Twitter, fans were amused by the situation faced by the two celebrities. “Natalie Portman’s Perrengue”, observed a social network user.

Yet another joked that Grylls was trying to “bewitch” Portman, as several countries know the magical tradition of straining drinks through underwear to create love potions. “Please someone tell Bear Grylls he’s good enough to stop trying to poison Natalie Portman with contaminated water.” joked the internet user.

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

Presenter Bear Grylls (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Elsewhere in the episode, Natalie Portman appears out of breath while walking along a cliff. “It looks like a vertical wall,” he laughs.

“I mean, I’m sure if he [Grylls] is asking me to do this, I can do it. Isn’t it?” she concludes in the clip, which was shared on Twitter.

Several other celebrities have already been challenged on the show ‘Celebrity Proof of Everything’, which was launched in 2014. The list of testers by Bear Grylls includes the likes of Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, Zac Efron and Cara Delevingne.

Currently, Natalie Portman is in theaters around the world with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which she makes her debut as the Mighty Thor. Check out the trailer below: