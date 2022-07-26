Natalie Portman is encouraged to continue in the role of the Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman debuted as the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it looks like she’s willing to stay in the role.

The actress even has a very special incentive for that: Her son, a big fan of comics.

“I loved how they didn’t approach it as a Thor, you know? Thor is a concept, not necessarily a singular person, and I am very excited about the opportunity to make a movie that my son enjoys.”

Entertainment Tonight

“I remember him saying, ‘Can you keep making Marvel movies?’ “

In the comics, while Odinson was fighting Gorr the Butcher of the Gods, Jane Foster was diagnosed with breast cancer. She later accepted Thor’s invitation to represent Midgard (the Earth) at the Congress of Worlds in Asgard, but refused magical treatments.

It was around this time that during a confrontation with Nick Fury, Thor became unworthy, and lost the ability to wield his hammer Mjolnir. The hammer remained lying on the Moon, from where it telepathically sought out Jane. Jane finally gave in to the hammer’s call and asked Heimdall to take her to the scene.

Once there, Jane took Mjolnir, gaining Thor’s powers, transforming and enhancing her physique.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.