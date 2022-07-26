Natalie Portman Reveals Several Characters and Scenes Were CUT FROM ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ arrives today, July 7th, in Brazilian cinemas – and brings none other than Chris Hemsworth back to the titular role, as well as Natalie Portman returning to the franchise as Jane Foster.

As the public anxiously waits to see the feature film, Portman gave an interview to IndieWire and revealed that not all of the ideas present in the early drafts made it into the final cut.

“There were entire sequences, planets, characters and worlds that didn’t make it into the movie, [e] that were hilarious and amazing. It took a lot of time and energy to make them and certainly the whole team too, in design and construction.”the actress said. “It’s absurd how much amazing material is not in the movie, considering how much amazing material is in it. Usually, you just try to put enough good stuff in the movie – and this one almost overflowed. So that was pretty surprising.”

According to deadlineprojections indicate that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ can collect at least US$ 300 million opening weekend around the world.

In the US and Canada only, box offices may vary between $140 million to $160 millionand should record approx. US$ 150 million internationally.

Although the film has accumulated only 71% of approvals at the Rotten Tomatoesthe debut is highly anticipated after the five years since the hero’s last solo film, entitled ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘.

Enjoy watching:

Released in 2017, the feature that marked the beginning of the partnership between Marvel and the director Taika Waititi debuted with US$ 122.7 million in the domestic market, before raising a worldwide total of $854 million at the end of the season on display.

And then, will ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ will be able to surpass that mark?

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

Don’t forget to watch: