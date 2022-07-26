New antihero? Kevin Feige Wants Ryan Gosling In The MCU

Ryan Gosling has it all. The star starred in the most expensive movie in Netflix history — Hidden Agent — and was cast as the lead in one of the most anticipated features of 2023: Barbie. With the 41-year-old actor’s success in Hollywood, Kevin Feige wants to see him in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

After announcing numerous news at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the Marvel boss received a curious and unexpected piece of information. According to Josh Horowitz of MTV NewsRyan Gosling expressed a desire to play the Ghost Rider. Surprised by the interest, Kevin Feige opened the door to the protagonist of The Hidden Agent.

“Well, if Ryan Gosling wants to play Ghost Rider…” Feige hinted. “Ryan is unbelievable. I would love to find him a place in the MCU. His dressing up as Ken at Venice Beach has more buzz than the giant movies that opened that weekend. It’s amazing!” added the Marvel boss.

The problem is that Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) had already expressed his desire to play the anti-hero. Now, the final decision will rest in Feige’s hands. And with the confirmation of Thunderbolts and the imminent release of Blade, the arrival of Johnny Blaze becomes more and more reality.

The debuts of Blade and Deadpool 3 will solidify the anti-heroes’ space in the Avengers world. And, to spell out the new era of Marvel, the Thunderbolts will appear to mess up the structures and hierarchy of this story.

In the Marvel comics, Baron Zemo wanted revenge against Captain America and the Avengers. So the villain began to assemble a team. However, before he attacked his rivals, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Fantastic Four disappeared after a battle with Onslaught.

In the comics, Deadpool and Ghost Rider were once part of the Thunderbolts. But, according to Deadline, Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be the members of this unprecedented group.

Thunderbolts debut July 26, 2024 in theaters.