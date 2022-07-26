New coach will have a mission to recover Vasco’s defensive strength | vasco

Vasco’s regularity in the first 14 rounds of Série B left the scene and gave way to a fragile team, with only one victory in the last six rounds of the competition, a drop in performance that culminated in the resignation of coach Maurício Souza last Sunday . The new commander’s first mission will be to regain defensive solidity.

Vasco is experiencing defensive instability in Serie B

After 1-0 defeat to Vila Nova, last Saturday, then coach Maurício Souza defended that Vasco “did not abandon a strong defense”. The numbers, however, show the opposite.

The team conceded seven goals in the last six games, in which they won only five of the 18 possible points. Before, in the first 14 rounds, Vasco was leaked only five times. On that occasion, they had the best defense in Serie B. Taking into account the last eight matches, with Maurício Souza in charge, the team is the third that conceded the most goals. It was in the period that Vasco suffered the first defeat by three goals, the 3-1 to Sampaio Corrêa.

Ranking of goals conceded in the last eight rounds of Serie B teams goals conceded Nautical 9 Worker and Novorizontino 8 Vasco, Chapecoense and CSA 7 Vila Nova, Sport, Sampaio Corrêa, Guarani, Brusque and Criciúma 6 CRB 5 Ponte Preta, Cruzeiro, Londrina and Tombense 4 Bahia and Ituano 3 Guild two

The team assembled by Zé Ricardo, who resigned after the 10th round, was guaranteed by the strong defensive system, which began with the pressure of the attackers, who had well-defined tactical functions. Maurício’s purposeful game, with more ball possession and exchange of passes, ended up not fitting. On the contrary, he exposed Vasco’s defense, as the numbers point out.

Internally, it is understood that the mistake was made by the board in hiring a coach with different characteristics from the cast. So now the focus is on bringing in someone who can resume the game model that was working well before the change.

Central do ge comments on the influence of the 777 in the choice of Vasco’s new coach

Therefore, the most urgent task of the new commander is to recover the good defensive performance that took Vasco to the G-4 of Serie B. The club will give a vote of confidence to the assistant coach Emílio Faro, who commanded the team in the space between the departure by Zé Ricardo and the arrival of Maurício Souza. The professional got two wins, against Náutico and Cruzeiro, and did not concede goals. Most likely he will be on the sidelines next Thursday, at 19h, against CRB, in São Januário, for the 21st round.

See how the goals suffered by Vasco were in the last six rounds of Serie B:

