New on Netflix and Top 10: July 26, 2022

Good Tuesday and welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new from Netflix in the US for the week. We’ve got 7 new releases to cover and we’re also going to check out the top 10 US Netflix movies and shows.

This week has some exciting new releases to look forward to. Neil Patrick Harris’ New Comedy Series decoupled Friday headlines and the new thriller series Continue breathing arrives Thursday.

If nothing below pleases you, remember to anticipate removals to August 2022. More than 70 movies and shows are leaving the service on the first of the month, including all Jackass movies, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Start, Worlds War, and more.

What to watch on Netflix on July 26

August: Osage County (2013)

Genre: comedy, drama

Director: John Wells

Cast:Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Ewan McGregor, Margo Martindale, Sam Shepard, Dermot Mulroney, Julianne Nicholson, Juliette Lewis, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Misty Upham

Writer: Tracy Letts

Runtime: 121 minutes

Our main title today is a movie that was released nearly a decade ago and has an absolutely stellar cast.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“After the family patriarch goes missing, the Weston clan gathers at the family home in Oklahoma, where some hard truths and shocking secrets are shared.”

The film is a normal title to appear on Netflix with its last run coming to an end only in April 2022, but it’s a welcome re-addition nonetheless.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Joss Crowley

Cast: Shania Twain

Runtime: 88 minutes

Coming to Netflix today (almost exclusively – not available anywhere else, as far as we know) is a new feature-length documentary about singer-songwriter pop sensation Shania Twain.

In this intimate documentary, you’ll see how the singer transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks.

DI4RIES (Season 1)

Genre: Family

Cast: Andrea Arru, Flavia Leone, Biagio Venditti, Sofia Nicolini, Liam Nicolosi, Federica Franzellitti

Runtime: 53 minutes

One program to watch performance in the coming weeks is the new DI4RIES family/teen series, a mix of para-heart, sex education, and Degrassi.

Here’s what you can expect from the Italian series, which has garnered nearly 2 million views on its YouTube trailer so far:

“First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends – and fights with rivals. In the hallways of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!”

Full list of new releases on Netflix for July 26, 2022

4 new movies added

August: Osage County (2013) – R – English

– R – English Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (2022) – TV-MA – English – From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary.

– TV-MA – English – From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks in this documentary. The Ghost and the Tout Too (2021) – TV-PG – English – Able to communicate with ghosts, a talented woman must use her powers to help a coma patient whose spirit is trapped between life and death.

– TV-PG – English – Able to communicate with ghosts, a talented woman must use her powers to help a coma patient whose spirit is trapped between life and death. Whitney Cummings: Jokes (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Whitney gets personal about sexual injuries and dating younger men, reveals her photo leak online and gets nostalgic about life before social media.

3 new TV series added

DI4RIES (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Italian – First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends – and fights with rivals. In the hallways of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

– TV-PG – Italian – First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends – and fights with rivals. In the hallways of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises! Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitten enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

– TV-Y – English – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitten enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures. Street Food: USA (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Savor America’s most beloved street snacks and along the way discover the heart, soul and diverse real people behind the food.

The 10 Best US Netflix Movies and Shows for July 26

