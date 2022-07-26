Nubank: Digital account turned into savings? Understand

Deposits made through the accounts of the Nubank as of this Monday (25) they will only have a yield of 100% of the CDI from the 31st day after the procedure is carried out, that is, the yield will no longer be automatic in the first 30 days.

This is a significant fintech change related to customers’ savings accounts. The yield will be retroactive to the deposit date. However, some believe the new measure is harmful.

That’s because the customer who withdraws the money before 30 days from the initial application date will not have any gain. The income will be counted daily, only after the first thirty days.

What is the reason for the change?

Due to high demand in recent months, the Nubank was impacted by financial costs. Losses on default are accounted for at 35% and expenses with interest on deposits and other fees.

Considering the expenses of the digital bank, the intention is to reduce expenses and at the same time expand the portfolio of services. In this way, Nubank’s new functionalities, such as Caixinhas, are part of this strategy.

Nubank boxes

The Caixinhas will function as separate savings accounts, according to the personal interests and wishes of the customers. In this way, NuConta’s money is separated from that of the boxes, having a more centralized income.

So, in addition to leaving the money saved, it will be possible to leave it yielding with application in some investment. The app will offer suggestions, such as Nu Reserva Imediata, which has a profitability above 100% of the CDI.

However, the user will have the autonomy to choose other forms of investment, if he chooses this type of Caixinha. It is worth mentioning that the resource is being made available to the institution’s customers gradually.

See how to increase your Nubank card limit

The credit card of Nubank is one of the most requested in the financial market today. The digital bank card has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, most of the time the limit granted is lower than expected.

So, check out some tips to increase your purple limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.