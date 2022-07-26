Nubank promotes free programming course with 10 thousand places

Do you want to take a programming course, but still haven’t gotten the money you need to invest in your studies? Then this could be the golden opportunity for you! Nubank has 10 thousand places for a completely free course. The program is aimed at low-income people, and the training is 100% online.

Enrollment began on July 20. Among the courses, you will find topics such as HTML, UX Design and several others that are directly linked to the demands of the technology market. The project is a partnership between Instituto Nu and the educational platform Descomplica.

Nubank programming course

In addition to programming studies, the Nubank course will provide tips and guidance to prepare students for the job market. Want an example? Through certain teachings, they intend to help new professionals do well in job interviews.

To participate, you must be over 18 years of age and live in a situation of vulnerability Social. Another detail is that half of the vacancies are for black people, but 30% of them are exclusive to black women.

The Nubank programming course will last 15 weeks. Classes will be recorded and live. At the end, students will receive a certificate of completion of studies. There will be three classes. Classes will start in July 2022 and conclude in March 2023. In all, the course will have 220 class hours.

Much of the project is geared towards teaching technician. There will be 100 hours of web development classes (with CS and JavaScript) and FrontEnd (with design thinking, UX, CSS, HTML and others).

According to Nubank, in this first moment, 3 thousand vacancies will be made available. The other 7 thousand will be for the first half of 2023. So those who meet the requirements and want to participate, can now access the page www.parceiros.descomplica.com.br/nubank/nuvem, since registration is now open.