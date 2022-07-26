Nubank will pay BRL 300,000 in a new promotion: see how to participate

Nubank has the “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion. The campaign will have raffles worth R$ 10 thousand reais and an even bigger prize, see how to participate

O Nubank has a new promotion called “Tudo no Roxinho”. The campaign will continue until the 31st of July and will have raffles of BRL 10 thousand reais and an even bigger prize, BRL 300 thousand.

Furthermore, Nubank presented “NuNiver”, a collection that brings together some of the products most requested by customers on social networks and from NuCommunity, the bank’s digital community.

The campaign was created to celebrate fintech’s nine-year anniversary. There will be four new products such as a bottle, sunglasses, a jacket and a pack with stickers and pins from the company. Prices range from R$35 to R$289.

To participate in the promotion, anyone interested needs to go to the Nubank app, click on the credit card tab and sign up for the “Tudo no Roxinho” campaign. You then need to accept the terms and conditions, enter your four-digit password, and you’re done.

In view of this, three tasks will be presented so that the customer can fulfill them and then receive the numbers to compete for the draws. After completing each goal you will receive a number of numbers to draw, see:

First goal: 1 number;

Second goal: 5 numbers;

Third goal: 10 numbers.

It is important to remember that the goals are cumulative and customized according to the pre-approved limit and the profile of each client. The promotion started on the 16th of May and will end on the 31st of July.

What are the dates of the Federal Lottery draws?

The digital bank will draw 13 gold bar certificates worth R$10,000, in addition to the prize of R$300,000. Now, related to the draws, they will be held by the Federal Lottery on specific dates.

So, since completed goals are cumulative, you can collect up to 16 lucky numbers. Finally, Nubank reiterates that the objectives are customized according to the pre-approved limit and profile of each user. Check out the campaign below.

June 18, 2022: 1st draw, with calculation at 3 pm on June 21, 2022;

July 20, 2022: 2nd draw, with calculation at 3 pm on July 22, 2022;

August 17, 2022: 3rd draw, with calculation at 3 pm on August 19, 2022;

August 20, 2022: 4th draw, with calculation at 3 pm on August 23, 2022;

Biggest prize: will be drawn at the end of September, with no date set.

