Odair Hellman is the favorite at Vasco in a list with Renato Gaúcho | vasco

Still in the evaluation and studies of the new coach, Vasco has Odair Hellman at the top of the list of interests to take the place of Maurício Souza. The former coach of Internacional and Fluminense said goodbye to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, a month ago.

Odair’s profile is well evaluated by Vasco’s management and by representatives of 777, among them Paulo Bracks, who also worked at Internacional – but after Odair’s departure. Bracks has good references to Hellman’s work. It is Carlos Brazil, however, who is leading the search for a new coach.

The Vasco list, however, is not restricted to Odair and also has Renato Gaúcho, who is without a club and played for Vasco on two occasions, between 2005 and 2006 and then in 2008.

Guto and Faro are possibilities

Juan Pablo Vojvoda, currently employed at Fortaleza, is another highly rated name, but the fact that he was employed at Fortaleza cooled Vasco’s interest. Guto Ferreira, without a club since leaving Bahia, is a possibility, although today it is not among the priorities, as the club plans a medium-term project, with an eye on returning to Serie A in 2023.

While evaluating the market, Vasco is cautious and wants to observe how the team will behave under the command of Emílio Faro. The idea is to have a new professional at the head of the team next week, but it is not ruled out – in case it doesn’t come up with favorite names – keeping the assistant coach of the permanent commission ahead of the team until the end of Serie B.

