Christopher Nolan’s new film, Oppenheimer, has its first official poster. Check the main information.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Years after the premiere of tenet (2020), Christopher Nolan is back to direct a new film. Oppenheimer is scheduled to premiere in 2023, but has just received its first official poster. starring Cillian Murphy, by Peaky Blinders, the image shows the protagonist in the midst of an explosion. The sentence is highlighted:

“The world is always changing”

Check out the poster below:

Official poster of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film

Oppenheimer’s History

For the first time since Amnesia (2000), Christopher Nolan will not have his film distributed by Warner Bros. After all, the director left the studio in September 2021 after frustrations with the release of tenet.According to Comicbook, Nolan doesn’t like the idea of ​​making his movies available at no extra cost on the HBO Max on launch day.

Oppenheimer tells the story of an American physicist who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb”, J. Robert Oppenheimer. So, in the movie, he is the war chief of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico during World War II. In other words, the period in which he developed the first nuclear weapons.

Cast and Production

In short, in addition to being the director, Christopher Nolan sign the script. The film is based on the biography of American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerpublished by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin in 2006.

The cast of Oppenheimer has a strong cast. In addition to Murphy, the film includes Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Matt Damon (The Last Duel), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) and Florence Pugh (Black Widow).

Finally, the movie will be released on July 21, 2023 only on movie theaters.

Did you like this article? See others you might like:

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.