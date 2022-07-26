On the way to Fenerbahçe, Gustavo Henrique terminates contract with Flamengo

Gustavo Henrique’s time in the Flamengo. Agreed with Fenerbahçe, the defender signed this Monday, 25, the termination of his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club. The official announcement of the transfer will take place after he undergoes medical examinations in Turkey. The information was initially given by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by THROW!.







Gustavo Henrique is leaving for Fenerbahçe (Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo) Photo: Launch!

Gustavo Henrique was not even listed for the duel against Avaí, last Sunday, as there was already agreement between clubs since Saturday. The last pending issues were resolved on Sunday, 24, and now he embarks to meet two old acquaintances at the red-black club: Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus and midfielder Willian Arão.

The sale of Gustavo Henrique to Fenerbahçe will yield 2.8 million euros (about R$ 15 million) to Flamengo’s coffers.

Revealed by Santos, the defender arrived at Fla in January 2020, after being free on the market. With the red-black shirt, he won six titles: one Brasileirão, two Supercopas do Brasil, one Recopa Sudamericana and two state titles.

Gustavo Henrique never established himself in the starting lineup, but he had important moments, such as in the final stretch of the 2020 Brazilian, for example. In the two and a half years at the club, he made 88 matches, eight goals and three assists.