One UI Watch 4.5: fifth beta brings small tweaks to Galaxy Watch 4 line

According to those who have already had access to the software, it has the firmware numbering that ends in ZVG7 and weighs about 169.58 MB. The changelog cites some improvements:

Samsung is releasing the update with the fifth beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The update is already being distributed to the testing public, and it brings a series of performance fixes.

In addition to the main bugs, Samsung is also fixing in this update an issue that caused the watch to freeze when using the Together app. When it comes to improvements, the Galaxy Watch should now activate the display quickly while cycling so that the user can see the time.

In addition, Samsung has improved the accuracy of the built-in Compass app, while reducing the watch’s power consumption by applying new software tweaks.

The Galaxy Watch 4 should also recharge a little faster after the update.

For now, the forecast for the stable version of One UI Watch 4.5 to be released is still for mid-September. That is, the software will reach the public after the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5.