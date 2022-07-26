OPINION: How Kirchnerism ignited the Argentine crisis

The dollar exchange rate and prices accelerated the rate of increase in Argentina. The last few weeks have brought signs of a worrying worsening of the crisis.

The conflict between President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner is not new. The story begins in April 2021, when former Economy Minister Martín Guzmán was prevented from dismissing second- and third-tier officials who report to the vice president.

Then, the then minister reduced the pace of growth in public spending before the primary elections that the government had deliberately postponed, hoping for some economic recovery and the mood of the population.

The electoral defeat led to a wave of criticism from supporters of Cristina. Several servers have submitted their resignations.

Since then, the vice president and her supporters have increased the frequency of their criticism of the president and Guzmán. Last December, the defiant attitude of deputy Máximo Kirchner, Cristina’s son, led to the rejection of the budget bill for 2022. In March, the agreement with the IMF was approved in Congress, but the “ultrakirchnerists” voted against it.

This was followed by a new wave of Kirchnerist attacks on President Fernández, this time due to the expectation of an increase in public tariffs and a reduction in subsidies for energy, gas, fuel and transport services.

Economic uncertainty increased from April, when the Ministry of Economy began to have difficulties to renew the maturities of public debt in local currency. Added to this is the scarcity of the Central Bank’s net reserves, due, among other factors, to expenditure on energy imports.

The parallel exchange rate began to accelerate its rise, and on July 27 the BC applied prohibitive restrictions on accessing dollars to pay for imports. This generated greater demand for dollars in unofficial channels, due to the expectation of a future shortage of imported goods.

On July 2, Minister Guzmán resigned from his post. His replacement by Silvina Batakis did not reduce the uncertainty of companies and consumers. Pre-emptive price increases have accelerated in the past two weeks after the new minister announced loose guidelines on loose fiscal discipline.

The result so far has been disastrous: preemptive purchases of goods in anticipation of higher inflation and further increases in the exchange rate, greater demand for dollars through unofficial channels.

In industry, there are announcements of suspension of activities due to lack of imported inputs or due to new restrictions on the purchase of foreign currency.

Faced with the scarcity of reserves in the BC, some scenarios begin to emerge that a few months ago did not appear in the expectations: restructuring of the public debt, abrupt devaluation of the currency, shortages and hyperinflation.

Inflation in July could reach 7.5% per month. The number of people in poverty and indigence reaches 50% of the total population.

At the same time, restrictions on imports and exchange controls have further undermined public confidence in the authorities. Regaining that trust and a little credibility seems, in today’s eyes, something far away.

When Batakis took over, on July 4, the dollar price at the official exchange rate was 126 pesos, and at the parallel it was 260. Since then, the official price has risen to 137 pesos, while at the parallel the dollar has risen to over 322 pesos – an appreciation of more than 20% in the period. The risk premium on Argentine bonds, which on July 4 was 2,344 points, is now close to 2,900 points.

It all stems from the same thing: lack of trust in authorities. It will not be easy for the government to regain credibility, but something must be done – and soon. This will likely require a change not only in economic policy but also in authorities.

Maybe that way Argentina doesn’t fall into an even more acute and impoverishing crisis – and who knows, the government and its supporters can avoid a catastrophic outcome in next year’s presidential elections.

Hector Rubini is economist and professor at the Universidad del Salvador, in Buenos Aires.

Hector Rubini