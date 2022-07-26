Optical fiber: world faces shortages and prices never seen before

The world is facing a difficult period when we talk about supply of optical fiber. In addition to higher prices and longer delivery times, companies around the world are expected to slow down their plans for next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.

like the ArsTechnica comments, the pandemic caused large technology groups to reduce their investments. But, on the other hand, we had an increase in demand for internet and data services. Important names like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta expand their business from data centers, which includes the installation of international fiber networks under the ocean, and governments are also betting big on the launch of super-fast broadband and 5G. This consequently also demands a lot of fiber optic cables.

Europe, India and China are among the regions that have suffered the most from this shortage. Comparing to March 2021, prices increased up to 70%.

Rise in fiber optic prices in Europe, China and India. (Cru Group | ArsTechnica)Source: Cru Group | ArsTechnica

No and it’s expensive

There was a shortage of helium, a crucial component in fiber optic glass manufacturing, in part caused by factory shutdowns in Russia and the US. This made the element prices increase by 135% in the last two years. O silicon tetrachloride also increased by about 50%.

Michael Finch, analyst at Cru Group, says: “Given that the cost of deployment has suddenly doubled, there are now doubts as to whether countries will be able to meet the targets set for building infrastructure and whether this could have an impact on global connectivity. ”. Wendell Weeks, chief executive of Corning, the world’s largest producer of fiber optic cables, says he has never seen anything like the current inflationary crisis.

Weeks adds that Corning is ramping up production to meet growing demand and that “it’s going to be tight for a while, but we’re going to get through this crisis.”