Oscar hiring ‘gains body’ and new backstage shake Flamengo

O Flamengo is strong in the market in search of pieces of weight for the sequence of the season. The Club has already announced the arrivals of Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, who made their debuts in the middle of the week. In addition, try to get Wallace and feeds hopes of having an Oscar.

The Shanghai SIPG has yet to slam the hammer on Oscar’s release. As a result, the midfielder did not enter into negotiations with any club. Interested, Flamengo follows the player’s situation and intends to wait until the 30th of this month. Important information was released this Tuesday (26).

“Oscar and Flamengo are verbally agreed. If it was up to the midfielder, he would already be in RJ, but the athlete avoided coming now so that it wouldn’t interfere even more with the release of Shanghai Port, with whom he has a contract until 11/30/24”, said Lucas Pedrosa, from SBT. Rio, in partnership with Venê Casagrande.

“The athlete’s staff was in Rio de Janeiro. Giuliano Bertolucci deals directly with Marcos Braz and, this week, he will return his strength to try to release the Chinese team. Now it’s time to wait, but between Flamengo and the 30-year-old athlete, everything is fine”, he added.