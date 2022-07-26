Oscar managers pressure Chinese club to release midfielder to Flamengo

Athlete has a deal with Rubro-Negro, but needs to be released by Shanghai Port

After hiring midfielder Vidal, right-back Varela and striker Cebolinha, Flamengo negotiates with midfielder Oscar. The 30-year-old has already settled with Rubro-Negro, but now needs a release from Shanghai Port (CHN). The athlete’s managers pressure the Chinese team’s board to facilitate the agreement.

If the parties agree, the tendency is for the contract to be valid only until the end of the year, largely due to the high salaries of the athlete. Thus, Rubro-Negro would go ahead of Internacional and Corinthians, who showed interest in Oscar. The contract would be a loan. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Mauro Cézar Pereira.

Earn money with Mengão wins

Flamengo will hardly be able to count on Oscar in the last stages of the Copa do Brasil if the deal goes through. That’s because, registration for the competition closes this Tuesday (26). In a press conference last week, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, showed pessimism about the outcome.

Oscar has been with the Chinese team since 2017. Before, he played for Internacional, São Paulo and Chelsea (ING). For the Brazilian team, the midfielder played in the 2014 World Cup alongside names like David Luiz, now also at Flamengo. The year before, he won the Confederations Cup.

In addition to Oscar, Rubro-Negro is also negotiating with midfielder Wallace, who would be bought from Udinese (ITA). The parties differ on the values ​​and there is the possibility of Flamengo including a player in the negotiation with the European club.

On the field, Flamengo focuses for the match against Athletico-PR, this Wednesday (27), valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be at Maracanã and all tickets have already been sold in advance. The ball will roll at 21:30 (Brasilia time) and the most red-black transmission on the Internet you can only find on Coluna do Fla.