Palmeiras promise says that meteoric fame was the reason for the drop in income

Athlete rose to the professional ranks in 2020, won the starting spot, won the triple crown, reaches the national team and was Olympic champion

Gabriel Menino appeared in palm trees as one of the great promises of the club. He rose in 2020 to the professional team, won the starting spot, won the Brasileirão, Paulistão and Libertadores, and ended up being called up by Titus to the Brazilian Teamin addition to champion Olympic.

The problem is that, little by little, the right-back was losing ground. In an interview with the portal “ge.globo”, Gabriel Menino told the reason for the drop in income and revealed the importance that Abel Ferreira has been having in its process of maturation in the palm trees.

“O Abel Ferreira always used a phrase with us: never forget where you came from. I dazzled a little, you know? At 21, living everything I’ve been living since the beginning was a blow to my life. I had to get my head in order. I have dreams, missions I need to fulfill and dreams to be fulfilled,” he said. Gabriel Menino

“I got my head straight, I’m working much harder to earn the trust of my teammates, especially the Abel Ferreira and the commission. I’m working twice as hard to take back everything I’ve lived and now I want double, triple, I want to live much longer. I found my way and I know what has to be done.”

Now. Gabriel Menino looking to resume good football. In the last match of palm treesthe right-back was responsible for the goal that ensured the team’s victory over International2-1, at home, for the 19th round of the Brazilian.