Palmeiras will break another million-dollar box office mark in 2022

Palmeiras is going through an excellent phase and has attracted enough public to keep Allianz Parque practically full in every game. And the more people in the stadium, the greater the income accumulated by the club with box office. So far, in six months of the season, almost R$ 50 million has been raised and this mark will be beaten in the next home duel, against Goiás, on August 7, by the Brasileirão.

> Check out Palmeiras' audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

So far, Verdão has played 26 games as home team: 24 at Allianz and two at Arena Barueri. Adding up all the gross income from these games, we arrive at R$ 49,433,657.86. This gives an average of BRL 1,901,294.53 per match, that is, with a full house in front of the Goiás club, the total revenue will easily exceed BRL 50 million, since only BRL 566 thousand is missing to break this mark. millionaire.

If we only take the games at Allianz Parque, we will have a cumulative amount of R$ 48,112,300.49, which results in an average of R$ 2,004,679.19 per game. The two matches in Barueri added up to less than R$ 1.4 million. One was the classic against Corinthians for the Brasileirão (R$ 908,427.73) and the other was against Juazeirense, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil (R$ 412,929.64).

The biggest gross income of the year so far was in the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in the elimination to São Paulo, when the club collected R$ 3,557,294.35 at Allianz Parque. The duel registered the largest attendance in the history of the arena with 41,361 fans.

In the Recopa Sul-Americana, in the decision with Athletico-PR, the income was R$ 2,562,317.30, the fifth highest in Verdão in the 2022 season. In the four Libertadores games so far, the club has accumulated R$ 8,468. 890.15. In the round of 16, against Cerro Porteño-PAR, Alviverde pocketed BRL 2,986,884.55, the second highest income of the year.

In Paulistão, joining the nine games that Palmeiras played as home team, the total collection was R$ 14,289,825.95, remembering that in the championship final, against São Paulo, Allianz Parque was not 100% released due to the setting up a stage for a show that would take place at the stadium during the following week. Even so, it was the third highest gross income of the year with R$ 2,772,491.62.

Finally, in the Brasileirão, adding up the collection of all ten games as home team, Alviverde accumulated R$ 20,142,400.47. The average per match is BRL 2,014,240.05. If this index is maintained until the end of the competition, in which there are nine matches at home, Palmeiras will raise about R$ 18.1 million more at the box office.

It was in the Brazilian Championship that Verdão had its fourth biggest revenue of the season so far, in the 0-0 draw with Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque. Gross income that Sunday afternoon was R$2,701,274.45. The duel, by the way, also entered the Top 6 of the stadium’s biggest audiences, with 40,235 people paying.

Check out the above mentioned numbers below:

Paulistão – BRL 14,289,825.95

Libertadores – BRL 8,468,890.15

Recopa – BRL 2,562,317.30

Brasileirão – BRL 20,142,400.47

Copa do Brasil – BRL 3,970,223.99

TOTAL – BRL 49,433,657.86

Top 5 highest incomes in Palmeiras in 2022:

1) Palmeiras 2 (3) x (4) 1 São Paulo – Copa do Brasil – R$ 3,557,294.35

2) Palmeiras 5 x 0 Cerro Porteño-PAR – Libertadores – R$ 2,986,884.55

3) Palmeiras 4 x 0 São Paulo – Paulistão Final – R$ 2,772,491.62

4) Palmeiras 0 x 0 Atlético-MG – Brasileirão – BRL 2,701,274.45

5) Palmeiras 2 x 0 Athletico-PR – Recopa – BRL 2,562,317.30