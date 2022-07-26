Pascoal surprises and points out Flamengo player who should be the starter of the Brazilian team: ‘He and ten more’

Forward was the protagonist in the victory over Avaí in the Brasileirão with two goals

With just a few months left for the world Cup, Tite may still have open positions on its shortlist. And a sector that has more doubts is the attack. And one of the names that still runs around is Pedro, from Flamengo.

And, with the attacker’s good phase, the requests for his return to Brazilian Team. During the ESPN FC this Monday (25), commentator Osvaldo Pascoal put shirt 21 as a starter after deciding on the turn Hawaii.

“Flamengo has this guy, Pedro, everyone knows my opinion. For me, Pedro is the head of the Brazilian team. It’s Peter and 10 more“, he assessed.

“There is no striker like Pedro. Show me another Brazilian striker to play in the national team, I’ll let you think”, he provoked;

And, with Dorival Jr, the striker’s chances of heading to Qatar at the end of the year could increase. with the coach, in 12 games, there were nine goals and five assists.

Before, with Paulo Sousa, there were 27 matches, eight balls in the nets and he served his teammates three times.

Despite always being quoted by Tite, Pedro has only a match in the Brazilian team, entering the second stage and playing for 14 minutes in the victory over Venezuela in the qualifiers.