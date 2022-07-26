“People will understand the reality”

posted on 7/26/2022 1:51 PM



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Tuesday (26/7) after he was included by the Ukrainian government in a list of people accused of disclosing information considered to be Russian propaganda. during the war between the two countries. The document was released on July 14 by the Ukraine Center for Combating Disinformation, a government body created to challenge information released by Russia.

“Did you see Ukraine putting Lula on the list of preachers of disinformation about the war? It’s not because of drinking beer to solve the conflict, no. It’s another problem. And they accuse him of being at the head of the NWO (New World Order) I mean, people start to understand the reality”, he told supporters as he left Palácio da Alvorada.





The list contains 78 personalities from various countries and the phrases considered pro-Russia by the Ukrainian government, but does not mention President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Lula is the only Brazilian mentioned, along with two sentences attributed to the former president. According to the document, the PT stated that Russia should lead the “new world order”. There is, however, no record attributing the speech to Lula.

The second sentence was taken from an interview the former president gave to the American magazine Team, released on May 4 this year. “Sometimes I watch the president of Ukraine on television, as if he were celebrating, being given a standing ovation by all parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin, because in a war there is not just one culprit,” Lula told magazine.

Shortly after the interview was released, the Ukrainian Embassy in Brazil criticized the former president’s position.

In a note, Lula’s advisers stated that the accusation against Ukraine “has no place” and that one sentence placed “was never said by Lula” and the other was “decontextualized”.