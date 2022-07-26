pink dominates decoration and increases curiosity for film

Welcome to Barbieland! The magical world of the world-renowned doll, where almost everything revolves around pink rose. The color gained prominence after the release of the filming of the new Barbie movie, from Mattel, scheduled to be released in July 2023. In line with trends, the metropolises selected home items to dare in the decoration with the color of the moment: hot pink.

Filming on the live-action wrapped up in July, but it’s still making the rounds. After the release of records by Margot Robbie’s actress, expectations were created about the pink tone, which came to dominate the scene, impacting fashion and, now, decor.

Pink is a strong color, so it needs to be used with care. According to architect Ana Rozenblit, from Spaço Interior, the ideal is to use the items in specific areas, such as the stairs of an office, or in an environment of the house. “Pink pink elements should never be used in a very extensive place, in an intense way, because the tone stands out too much”, she says.

“Pink adds color, without a doubt. It is a color that stimulates, not relaxes; It’s a vibrant, fun color. She brings a humorous touch to the environment.” Architect Ana Rozenblit

According to Ana, one of the biggest mistakes, without a doubt, is using too much pink. She explains that when tone is overused, it causes disharmony. “By going overboard with color, instead of the choice being seen as vibrant and positive, it becomes tiresome,” she teaches.

Myths and truths

In addition to providing the best guidelines for using the trend, the architect Ana ponders myths and truths about hot pink.

Pink is a feminine color : myth. Can be used by men and women.

Hot pink only in clothing and accessories : myth. It goes very well at home, and the ideal is to mix different shades of pink.

rose on the facade: truth. But only if it is in a commercial space, in a very well thought out way, not on a facade of the house, for example.

See 12 decor items to give your pink rose decor a boost:

Plush rug – Costa Oro

BRL 159 Purchase

Headboard and shoehorn Geovana – Doce Lar Decorações

BRL 839.90 Purchase

Beatriz decorative armchair – AM Décor

BRL 249.90 Purchase

Analog alarm clock – Herweg

BRL 82.95 Purchase

Knot pillow – Enxovalnet

BRL 26.90 Purchase

curtain paris

BRL 82.90 Purchase

Spheres centerpiece – Retrofenna Décor

BRL 78.99 Purchase

LED luminaire – Multilaser

BRL 70.90 Purchase

Square puff – Ecopuff

BRL 34.64 Purchase

Crochet pillow – Toda Casa

BRL 106.39 Purchase

Movie

The film has as its protagonist the Barbie doll, by the American company Mattel, created in 1950 by Ruth Handler (1916-2022).

With a premiere scheduled for 2023, the cast has Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.