Possible contract with Flamengo is exposed and Wallace ‘fights’ to leave Italy: “They’ve already agreed”

After beating Avaí, away from home, by 2-1 last Sunday (25), in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo accumulates its third consecutive victory in the competition and the good moment made the team led by Dorival Júnior to climb the leaderboard. Now with 30 points, the red-black occupies the 6th position, two less than Atlético-MG, which closes the G-4.

In addition to the good time on the pitch, the Flamengo fan also pays attention to the transfer market. That’s because one of the main “novelas” in the national football window involves the carioca club and midfielder Wallace, who currently defends Udinese, from Italy. Olympic champion in 2016 with the Brazilian national team, the player is now getting closer and closer. to reinforce the team.

According to Globo Esporte, there is still a difference between the amount offered by Flamengo and what Udinese wants, of at least 6 million euros, about R$32.8 MI. However, the red-black strategy to close the contract is to increase the amount with variables (bonuses) provided for in the contract to increase the amount. The fact that Wallace warned the Italian club and coach that he wants to return to Brazil also weighs in Flamengo’s favor.

Also according to Globo Esporte, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel can go to Europe to close the deal, and the Italians “already agreed on the payment method” proposed by the cariocas, which would be in installments. At Flamengo, Wallace, 27, would have a four-year contract. The midfielder would be a replacement for the departures of Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão, and he intends to be in Brazil as early as next week as a red-black player.