Practice of physical exercise reduces risk of death, confirms study

Regular practice of physical activities such as walking, running, cycling, etc. contributes positively to the improvement of the individual’s health, improving cardiovascular fitness and reducing stress, in addition to other benefits, such as combating sedentary lifestyle and chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

This habit is recommended both by doctors and by the World Health Organization (WHO), which in recent years has been warning about the growth in the number of idle people who do not perform any sport to improve the health of the body and mind.