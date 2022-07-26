Practice of physical exercise reduces risk of death, confirms study

Regular practice of physical activities such as walking, running, cycling, etc. contributes positively to the improvement of the individual’s health, improving cardiovascular fitness and reducing stress, in addition to other benefits, such as combating sedentary lifestyle and chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.
This habit is recommended both by doctors and by the World Health Organization (WHO), which in recent years has been warning about the growth in the number of idle people who do not perform any sport to improve the health of the body and mind.
A study published in cientific magazine circulation corroborates these surveys considering data collected from more than 100,000 people over three decades. According to the indicators obtained from the survey, people who exercised two to four times a week had a risk of death on average 21% to 23% lower.
As recommended by the WHO, adults aged 18 to 64 years should perform at least 150 minutes of exercise per week to maintain refreshed cardiorespiratory and muscular activity. By doubling the weekly time, the results achieved should be even greater, benefiting the organism as a whole.
In short, the data reinforce the importance of adhering to a healthy life through adherence to sports, whether it is a daily 30-minute walk or more intense aerobic activities such as running, swimming and other modalities that can be performed individually or in groups.
Do you usually practice physical exercises daily?