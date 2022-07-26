President of Atlético-MG returns to CBF by arbitration and comments on Cuca’s arrival: “Very excited” | athletic-mg

Present at the meeting of Serie A and B clubs at the CBF, to also deal with arbitration, the president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, spoke about the arrival of coach Cuca . The coach agreed to return to Galo after the resignation of Turco Mohamed, to take over the team in the rest of the Brazilian and Libertadores.

“We are very excited, Cuca knows the squad, worked with him, he was very successful last year”.

– Always when a new coach arrives, the mood is different. In this final stretch, we have the entire second round (of the Brazilian), we have the knockout with Palmeiras, we hope that Atlético can play better football. The numbers are good, but football also needs to improve and with the arrival of Cuca we are very hopeful-he said.

Atlético is fourth in the Brazilian team, closing the first round with 32 points, seven behind leaders Palmeiras. The São Paulo team is also the rival of Galo in the quarterfinals of Libertadores – games on August 3 and 10. Cuca will meet Verdão again, who eliminated Alvinegro in the semifinal of the 2021 competition.

The coach only signed a contract until the end of December, after breaking the sabbatical year started with the request to break the employment relationship at Galo, shortly after the conquests of the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil last year. He will be presented again at Atlético at 2 pm this Tuesday.

Last week, Sérgio Coelho himself convened a press conference at Atlético-MG to take a stand against errors in refereeing and VAR’s performance in Galo’s games for the Brazilian. A dossier with bids was delivered to the CBF. The representative had complained of lack of communication with the entity’s arbitration commission, chaired by Wilson Seneme.

This time, there was a formal meeting at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, with Ednaldo Rodrigues and Wilson Seneme in the auditorium where the audience was made up of the presidents of the clubs. Seneme even recognized the mistakes of the owners of the whistle in the first round of the Brazilian. The words of Sérgio Coelho:

– We have talked a lot about arbitration, and the complaint is unanimous. I don’t want to say if it’s the worst or if it’s among the worst. What we think is that the refereeing is bad, it needs to improve and there is still time to make some changes from now on, to see if we can put it on track, right?

“Being president of a club the size of Atlético is a lot of demand, a lot of responsibility, we cannot be silent, we have to demand and the best way to demand it is here at CBF, not publicly”.

