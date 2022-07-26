Programa das Minas suggest the best romantic comedies | atlantis SC

A lot of people are still enjoying the school holidays and this Monday’s Programa das Minas got into the vibe. Fernanda Cunha and Larissa Guerra asked the audience to share romantic comedies tips for the people who are lazy to watch this beginning of the week – and leave those who are in the work with a slight envy hehehe.

And it had everything: from classics to more modern movies and series. We were surprised by the male audience, who took great care in their contributions and brought many, many tips.

We had some unanimity: “As If It Was The First Time”, with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, was by far the most cited by listeners. The film that tells the story of a boy who falls in love with a girl with memory problems is an icon of 2000s cinema and lives in the hearts of 10 out of 10 listeners (according to Data Minas).

Oh, and our communicators also gave their comments: Fer is also from the #team “Como Se Fosse a Primeira Vez” and took the opportunity to also indicate “Felicidade Por Um Fio”, a very contemporary plot about being a woman and the standards that put us – is available on Netflix.

Lari already recommended three classics that she loves to review and review and review: “A Place Called Notting Hill”, with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant; in addition to “Harry and Sally – Made for Each Other”, with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, and “10 Things I Hate About You”, with the classic scene of Heath Ledger singing “Can’t Take My Eyes Of You” .

In addition to all this, there were the ‘Astral’ pictures with the girls from Astrolopitacos bringing astrological tips to start the week off right. Programa das Minas airs throughout Santa Catarina, from Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 3 pm. You can listen by tuning in to your region’s Atlantis or for free via the NSC Total app.

Listen to the Programa das Minas this Monday, July 25, 2022:

