PSVR 2 will have transparent vision, cinematic mode and more

Sony revealed on Tuesday (26) several details on the PSVR 2. The device will have a transparent vision feature, a cinematic mode, broadcast and more. Although they are only now coming to PlayStation’s virtual reality product, several of these news are already present in Quest 2.

The transparent display will allow the user to see around the environment while wearing the headset. According to the company, the function is useful to see where the PS VR2 Sense controls are without having to take the device off your head.

You can activate the feature by pressing the function button on the headset or in the Control Center. The transparent display can, however, be used for preview only, so there is no recording option.

Check out the first details about the PlayStation VR2 user experience, including the transparent display, streaming options and more. Learn more: https://t.co/Wpd1hewTS2 pic.twitter.com/FCaMmfotda — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) July 26, 2022

cinematic mode

The new Cinematic Mode will allow players to see the PlayStation 5 system and interface and all non-VR game content and media on a virtual cinema screen. Whoever opts for the tool will see the video in 1920 x 1080 HDR with a frame rate of 24/60 Hz and 120 Hz.

The other option will be the VR Mode itself, where the experience is more traditional for those who are used to virtual reality. The game content in this case will be presented in 360 degrees, in a virtual environment, in HDR 4000 x 2040 video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), and frames per second of 90 Hz/120 Hz.

player broadcast

Another novelty will be the transmission of the player’s image. In PSVR 2, it will be possible to use the PS5’s HD camera. According to Sony, this is a good way for players to show other people their body movements and reactions in real time.

Custom play area

Users will be able to customize a specific area in the living room (or other environment in which they have been playing) to use PSVR 2. In other words, the technology allows a delimitation of movements, all so that the player does not invade other rooms or even drop objects .

In the middle of gameplay, if the player gets too close to the set limit, he will get an alert.

Still no official release date, the expectation is that PSVR 2 will be released next year. So, what did you think of the news of PSVR 2? Leave your comment on Voxel’s Twitter!