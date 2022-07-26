Rare and faithful bird seeks lifelong partner at zoo in Europe – News

A rare bird, with monogamous characteristics, awaits a faithful partner at the zoo in Exmoor, England. The female shoebill stork is in the care unit while waiting for a male of the species to breed.

There are only eight specimens of the animal in all of Europe. One of the reasons for the low number of shoebill storks in the world is due to one of the main characteristics of the bird: fidelity. This species has only one partner throughout its life, which reduces the chances of reproduction.

Another striking feature of the animal is its long beak, used to hunt fish in East Africa, where much of the species currently lives. It is estimated that less than 10,000 shoebill storks are scattered across the planet, both in captivity and in the wild.





According to those responsible for the Exmoor Zoo, Abou, as the female was named, demonstrates characteristics of an animal that is ready to reproduce.

“Part of the courtship ritual is an open-winged bow, and she can be seen greeting her keepers with this display or offering them nesting material.”

At 14 years old, Abou still has more than three decades ahead of him to live a true love and help in the reproduction of the species.



