‘Real-life Chucky’ causes panic in US: ‘I almost had a heart attack’

A five-year-old boy dressed up as the character from the ‘Child’s Play’ saga and walked through the streets of Pinson; Jackson’s mom said he likes to entertain people

Reproduction/facebook/@Kendra Walden

A five-year-old boy walks through the city streets in the US dressed as Chucky and scaring people



A five-year-old boy, identified as Jackson Reed, dressed up as Chucky, from the ‘Child’s Play’ saga, and went out on the streets of the city of Pinson, Alabama, in the United States, scaring the neighbors. The episode was shared on social media by a resident who posted photos and a video with the following caption: “Dear parents with Chucky costumed son in Pinson, get your son! I almost had a heart attack.” The post had more than 100,000 shares. In an interview with local TV “WHDN” the boy’s mother said that she was working when she received the images and a co-worker joked: “this one would be your son”. When Britnee Reed, Jackson’s mother, approached the photo, she realized it was her son. According to her, Jackson dresses in a different costume during the week and “loves to make people laugh,” she said.