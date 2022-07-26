Revealed who Inter’s desire to replace Daniel Pavan is

The early afternoon of this Monday was very busy in Beira-Rio. After firing Daniel Pavan, Inter published an official note, in which they announced other changes, especially in the medical department. With that, the alvirrubra direction already has names to replace the clean carried out at the club, some of which have already been made official.

However, Colorado has not yet signed Daniel Pavan’s replacement. Thus, a name is being highly rated to take over the sector, since the decision needs to be taken as soon as possible. This is Marquinhos Trocourt, Pavan’s assistant in office, who could be promoted later this week.

The information was found by reporter Juliano Machado, from Rádio Inferno, in which he states that Inter is trying to convince Marquinhos to take over, in addition to emphasizing the solidarity of the assistant with the resignation of Pavan, something that may weigh in the response to the direction of the Club. of the people.

Inter published an official note informing the changes in the club:

The officialization by Colorado came in the late afternoon. In addition to showing solidarity with the fired, the publication has already informed who are the replacements that have already been chosen. Check out what the note published by Inter says:

Sport Club Internacional carried out this Monday (25) a remodeling of its football department. The adjustments in the areas of physiotherapy, physiology, medical and in the coaching staff aim to improve work in sectors that directly contribute to the performance of athletes”.

“Juan Pablo Fiorenza joins the club as the new physiotherapy coordinator. Argentinian, he has recent stints in Athletico-PR and Rosário Central. In the medical field, Marcos Marczwski assumes a new role”

We thank the professionals who leave Inter for their efforts and dedication to the club”.