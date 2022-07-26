‘Sadness, Shame’: Pope’s Apology for Church Abuses Against Indigenous People in Canada

Pope Francis speaks alongside indigenous leaders in Alberta, Canada

Pope Francis addresses a meeting with First Nations, Métis and Inuit indigenous communities in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada

In his first public remarks during a trip to Canada, Pope Francis apologized to survivors of abuse at Catholic boarding schools for indigenous children.

“I am deeply sorry,” said the pope, on the grounds of a former boarding school in Maskwacis, near Edmonton.

He said his apology is a first step and that a “serious investigation” into the abuse must take place so the traumas can be overcome.

The pontiff is in Canada to apologize for the Church’s role in schools aimed at converting indigenous children.

