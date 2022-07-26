Sailfish jumps out of the water and pierces an elderly woman’s groin in Florida

A 73-year-old woman had her groin pierced by a sailfish spur on a boat off the coast of Florida. Agitated after nearly being hooked by a fisherman accompanying the woman, the animal jumped out of the water and hit the lady, who was standing next to the vessel’s control center, according to local police.

The victim had to be taken by helicopter to an area hospital. In a statement, she said that “everything happened very fast” and that she “didn’t have time to react” to the “attack”, according to CNN.

The case took place on Tuesday (19), but was only released today by the American press. The two men accompanying the elderly woman put pressure on the wound immediately after the incident, to prevent heavy bleeding.

Despite the scare, the woman, identified as Katherine Perkins, is in “good condition”, according to a medical bulletin issued yesterday by Florida Lawnwood Hospital, in response to local CNN.

The group’s vessel was about two miles offshore from the port of St.Lucie. Authorities estimated in a report that the fish that attacked the lady was approximately 45 kg.

Sailfish have a long “beak” as a striking feature, similar to swordfish and blue marlin. It is considered one of the fastest fish in the ocean, according to the US NGO Ocean Conservancy, dedicated to creating science-based projects for ocean conservation.