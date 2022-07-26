Santander down: customers complain about problems today (25)

This Monday (25), users began to report problems accessing the Santander bank application, in addition to some reports about Caixa Econômica Federal. The information is that both remain inoperative during this morning. Hosting platform customers Locaweb also reported that they are without access to webmail.

According to information from the website Downdetector, Caixa customers began to notice the problem at 8 am; Santander app users began to report that all the bank’s services were offline since 9:50 am. At Locaweb, the problem would have started around 7:50 am.

Some Santander customers stated that their accounts are listed as non-existentwhile others can’t even use company cards. Meanwhile, Caixa consumers say they are unable to access the app.

Controversy on Twitter

After the problems arose, several users began to report their experiences on Twitter. Banks ended up becoming part of this morning’s talk (25).

Check out some tweets on the subject:

O TecMundo contacted Santander seeking answers about the interruption of the bank’s services. In response to a user on Twitter, the company said it had identified “an intermittence in our channels” and said that it is already “working to regularize it”. The recommendation, in this case, is to try access “again later”.

