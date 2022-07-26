Santos and Token owners will profit from the sale of Gustavo Henrique

Santos will receive around R$ 675 thousand for the sale of defender Gustavo Henrique to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. Revealed in the basic categories of Peixe, the player was in Flamengo that confirmed the sale to the Turkish club for 2.8 million euros (about R$ 15 million) this Tuesday (26).

As part of the basket offered in the Token da Vila project, the sale of the defender will also make Token owners profit. Through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, Alvinegro has 4.5% of the player’s sale value and, according to a simulation made on the Token da Vila website, the owner will receive R$ 0.75 per Token.

Gustavo Henrique spent 13 years at Vila Belmiro from the base until his last participation in the main team of Santos in 2019. He debuted in the main precisely against Flamengo, at Nilton Santos, for the 2012 Brazilian Championship. At the time, the defender was only 19 years and the match ended 1-0 for the Cariocas.

The defender became captain of the team in 2019 when they lived an imbroglio of almost a year discussing a possible renewal and the defender ended up leaving the team in early 2020 and went to defend Flamengo. To release the athlete a few days before the end of his contract, Santos and Gustavo Henrique entered into an agreement on small debts that the club had with the defender.