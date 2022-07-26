Santos has a meeting with Lisca and opens a fan in the search for reinforcements

The board of Santos and coach Lisca met this Monday afternoon to discuss the search for reinforcements for the club. According to Peixe’s football executive, Newton Drummond, the club opened up its range in the search for signings for the sequel to the Brazilian Championship.

“We had a meeting with Lisca to see other situations and go to the market to look for players who complete the group, to make Lisca’s work more balanced. We hope to have these players as soon as possible, but we are not going to sign for hire, to give satisfaction. It will be within a process that we are implementing at Santos. Lisca has a football concept, it thinks of a way to play, and it needs players who can fulfill the functions it determines for each position”, said the executive, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

On Sunday, after the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza, coach Lisca talked about the need for reinforcements and mentioned the possibility of seeking reinforcements in Serie B. Newton Drummond left all possibilities open.

“It is difficult to do business with Serie A players. Clubs do not want to reinforce competitors. In Serie B, the players are the best of their teams, they have pretensions like Serie A, they also have a hard time letting go. As money is short, it is difficult to work. We are seeing Brazilians who are out of the country and the South American player market. Our search for players is wide”, said the manager.